‘God of War Ragnarök’ director wants to work on ‘Castlevania’

Eric Williams, the director of God of War Ragnarök, has revealed his desire to work on the legendary Castlevania franchise – provided Konami is willing to outsource the license.

Williams’ comments were made during the latest Kinda Funny Games Spoilercast video (via VGC), where he asked fans to help “make it happen.”

“You guys can make it happen,” said Williams. “You have the audience out here. I don’t know what I’m doing next, but if somebody gets me that Castlevania license we would love to make it.”

It’s hard to guess how likely Konami is to play ball here – or indeed, how serious Williams is about this. Konami does have a recent history of outsourcing its more popular titles to outside developers. After all, there are multiple upcoming games in the Silent Hill franchise, which is also owned by Konami. All of these games have been outsourced to outside developers – perhaps most notably the Silent Hill 2 remake, being developed by The Medium developer Bloober Team.

On the other hand, things have been quiet on the Castlevania front for quite some time – as is the case for many of Konami’s most popular licences. We haven’t seen a new Castlevania title in almost a decade now, with the last mainline installment, Lords of Shadow 2, releasing in 2014. Although, it is worth noting that Lords of Shadow 2 was itself outsourced to Spanish developer MercurySteam, who is now better known as the developer behind Metroid Dread.

Even if Konami were to play along with Williams’ desires, God of War Ragnarök developer Sony Santa Monica may not even have time to work on the franchise. As the studio’s creative director Cory Barlog told the Los Angeles Times earlier this month, Sony Santa Monica is currently “spread out on a lot of different things,” implying that the studio is busy with multiple projects.

In that same interview, Williams revealed that he would be open to working on the God of War franchise full-time, so it’s maybe best to limit expectations that Sony Santa Monica will be working on a Castlevania game anytime soon.

“I remember talking to someone from another game company, where they were trying to get me to leave,” said Williams. “They said, ‘Do you just want to be known as the God of War guy for the rest of your life?’ That was your big pitch to dissuade me? Because yes, I kind of do.”

