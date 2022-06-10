‘God Of War: Ragnarok’ reportedly set to release this November

Following concern that God Of War: Ragnarok would be delayed into 2023, a new report suggests that it’s actually coming this November.

That’s according to a Bloomberg report from today (June 10), which says that contrary to reports of a 2023 delay, God Of War: Ragnarok is currently set to release in November of this year. Journalist Jason Schreier says three sources familiar with the game’s development confirmed the release window.

The exact release date will apparently be announced later this June, according to two more sources. The game was also set for a September release date, but pushed back to November fairly recently according to the report.

Available on both PS4 and PS5, God Of War: Ragnarok is set to be one of Sony’s biggest hitters of this year, unless it is pushed back into 2023 later down the line.

Ongoing reports of the game’s release date have seen the animation director reiterate that it’s coming out this year, alongside another report from Schreier from earlier in the year saying it will not be delayed into 2023.

Animation director Bruno Velazquez said in April that “Ragnorok is coming this year”. This followed a short video from director Cory Barlog that said: “The elephant in the room. We haven’t said a lot about this. That’s because everybody is heads down, hard at work.”

More recently in news for the game, Thor actor Ryan Hurst said he finally finished all of the voice recordings for the character, although this isn’t a solid indication of the game’s overall development progress. “I just did the last little tiny bit of God Of War for Thor,” said Hurst.

In other news, The Last Of Us Part 2 has officially sold over 10million copies on the PS4 since it launched in 2020.