‘God Of War: Ragnarok’ staff harassed after delay announcement

Content warning: This story contains discussion and description of sexual assault.



A God of War game developer has been sent abusive messages following the announced delay to the upcoming sequel.

Two days ago, Sony confirmed that the God of War sequel has been pushed back to next year, to give developers at Sony Santa Monica more time to work on it.

It’s largely been seen as a positive announcement – avoiding crunch in favour of giving developers some breathing room – but some fans haven’t been so forgiving.

Alanah Pearce, a developer on the critically acclaimed franchise, revealed that she has already been sent abuse regarding the delay.

Aside from the ones I got for being hired in the first place, I think this is my first game-dev-related abusive message. I’VE FINALLY BEEN INITIATED, LOOK AT ME GO! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/17jNTGGvSx — Alanah Pearce (@Charalanahzard) June 4, 2021

Pearce explains that sadly, this kind of abuse was almost expected – even when she first took the job.

“Anything people don’t like that happens at SMS in any capacity going forward, regardless of my involvement, will be considered to be my fault to a significant portion of the public and I was aware of that when I took the job,” she said.

Although Pearce has made light of the disturbing comments, saying: “I was on the phone to my partner when I got it and was like ‘OMG YOU WON’T BELIEVE WHAT HAPPENED, I’M A REAL GAME DEV!’”

In a follow up post God of War creative director Cory Balrog made a firm statement in support of his team.

For real, y’all, this is some BULLSHIT! You want to be mad at somebody for ANYTHING GOW related – the delay, ps4/5, trolls, subtitle size, Sigrun, whatevs – be angry with me. I made the calls. I did this. Don’t bother the team, they are all very good people doing great work. pic.twitter.com/D5rsvzFmgV — cory barlog 🖖 (@corybarlog) June 4, 2021

“For real, y’all, this is some BULLSHIT!” he said via Twitter. “You want to be mad at somebody for ANYTHING GOW related – the delay, ps4/5, trolls, subtitle size, Sigrun, whatevs – be angry with me. I made the calls. I did this. Don’t bother the team, they are all very good people doing great work.”

“Every single human at the studio is there specifically because they are fucking EXCEPTIONAL at what they do,” he added. “We are better because of them. Hell, I am lucky anyone is willing to lend their talent and intellect to my bullshit. For some reason they do, and I love them for it.”