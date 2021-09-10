‘God Of War: Ragnarok’ trailer shows “just a hint” of Kratos’ powers

God Of War: Ragnarok got a new trailer at the PlayStation Showcase, linking the original game to the sequel and confirming its place as the end of the saga.

The much anticipated sequel was shown in all its glory during last night’s PlayStation Showcase (September 9), allowing fans a sneak peek into character development and the icy world of Midgard.

Freya and Thor, the two main antagonists of God Of War: Ragnarok, were given some subtle screen-time, showing their formidable skills and mastery of magic through symbolism, such as a shot of Mjölnir wrapped in lightning.

In an accompanying blog post, Sony assisted in tying the God Of War games together, delving into the characters of the game and their plot points so far. A special focus was given to the relationship between Atreus and Kratos.

“While the last game built an enormous amount of trust and understanding between father and son,” reads the post, “there is still a great deal of complexity in their interactions – especially after the revelation of Atreus’ Giant heritage and the hidden prophecy only Kratos saw.”

“Together, Kratos and Atreus will have to make a choice about which path they will take. Whatever they choose will define the fate of all those living in the Nine Realms as Ragnarök approaches.”

The blog post reveals that the combat seen in the God Of War: Ragnarok trailer is “just a hint” of what the characters will be able to achieve in battle, such as a new Runic Summon and several of Kratos’ legendary weapons.

“As a team we’ve worked hard to take our learnings from God of War (2018) and improve upon combat to feel fresh, yet familiar. With God of War Ragnarök, one of our main goals was to push player choice in combat. Whether it’s through hard hitting combos, a mastery of elements, or clever defensive tactics – you will find plenty of opportunity to fight alongside our duo in a way that feels uniquely expressive.”

Plenty of new locations will open up in God Of War: Ragnarok, including Vanaheim and Asgard. Sony has commented that the game will “bring a more diverse, beautiful, and mysterious variety of locations than in any other God Of War game”.

Many other games were announced at the PlayStation Showcase, which aimed to show the future of PS5 in 2022 and beyond.