‘God Of War Ragnarok Valhalla’ has a challenge that not even the developers have beat

God Of War Ragnarok: Valhalla has a challenge that is so tough that the development team didn’t even beat it before the game shipped.

Mihir Sheth, game director of God of War Ragnarok‘s Valhalla update, posted on X (formerly Twitter), writing that “there is an endgame challenge in God Of War Ragnarok Valhalla that no one of the dev team has completed on the hardest difficulty ‘Show Me Mastery”.

Sheth continued, stating “I am so, so curious to see how quickly players will humble us… as they often do… but maybe this time we’ve beaten them?”

Advertisement

‘Show Me Mastery’ is a difficulty mode available in God Of War Ragnarok, and is the hardest difficulty available in the game.

God Of War Ragnarok Valhalla was revealed during The Game Awards 2023 and launched earlier this week. The DLC is a free update to the base game and sees Kratos and Mimir travelling to find some closure on their adventure in the base game, with the gameplay style shifting from a traditional third-person action-adventure game to a roguelike.

NME reviewed God Of War Ragnarok when it was released, with our writer calling the game a “blast”.

“God Of War Ragnarok is a good game but never particularly surprising,” Jake Tucker wrote.

“Shifting the focus onto Atreus’ story feels like a smart move and the universe painted here is as beautiful narratively as it is graphically, but some players may feel like they have ridden this ride before.”

Advertisement

In other gaming news, a new Squid Game title has been announced by the Netflix Games division. Elsewhere, Hogwarts Legacy looks set to break Call Of Duty‘s long-established holiday sales stranglehold.