‘God Of War’ star Christopher Judge disagrees with fans casting Dave Bautista as Kratos

Christopher Judge, the actor behind Kratos in Sony‘s God Of War series, has responded to suggestions that Dave Bautista should play Kratos in a live-action series.

Last March, it was reported that a God Of War TV series was in the works at Amazon Prime Video.

While the adaptation will reportedly be helmed by The Expanse creators Mark Fergus and Hawk Otsby, along with The Wheel Of Time‘s Rafe Judkins, nothing has been shared regarding the game’s cast.

This has prompted speculation over who will play the titular God Of War, Kratos who is played by Christopher Judge in the games. On Monday (January 10), Judge shared a light-hearted response to one casting choice that suggested Glass Onion and Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista should play Kratos in the adaptation.

“…And it’s been said I can’t read a room,” joked Judge, who later added “Don’t get me wrong, I think Dave Bautista is great, but…”

… and it’s been said I can’t read a room 🤷🏾‍♂️😂❤️ https://t.co/TWY6r3Y5Lq — Christopher Judge (@iamchrisjudge) January 11, 2023

Though it was a light-hearted response, Judge has previously made it clear that he would like to play Kratos in a live-action adaptation.

It’s not the first time that Bautista has been connected to the role of Kratos. In November’s The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Bautista’s alien warrior Drax the Destroyer is briefly mistaken for the god of war in a reference to the Sony series.

However, Bautista recently stated that it will be a “relief” to walk away from his “silly” role as Drax.

“It was hard playing that role,” admitted Bautista. “The makeup process was beating me down. And I just don’t know if I want Drax to be my legacy—it’s a silly performance, and I want to do more dramatic stuff.”

In other gaming news, The Last of Us fans have been warned of several scams that have cropped up ahead of HBO’s TV adaptation.