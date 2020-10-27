‘God Of War’ will support save file transfers, run at 60fps on PS5

Santa Monica Studios has announced new details about how God Of War will run on the PS5.

The developer took to Twitter on Tuesday (October 27) to reveal that the critically acclaimed 2018 game will support Save Transfers, which means that players players will have the option to transfer their God Of War saves from the PS4 to PS5. However, the developer has yet to outline how this feature will exactly work.

Santa Monica Studios also noted the game will support 60fps gameplay at 1080p resolution via a Favor Performance option from the game’s menu. The game originally ran at 30fps on the PS4, and was boosted to 60fps on the PS4 Pro.

Whether you’re picking up the game for the first time or looking to finish that NG+ save, God of War (2018) on the #PS5 will offer: 🎞️ Up to 60 FPS using the ‘Favor Performance’ video option

🎮 Save Transfers – start right where you left off on the PS4! — Santa Monica Studio Is Hiring (@SonySantaMonica) October 26, 2020

In addition, the studio also confirmed that God Of War III Remastered, which launched on the PS4 in 2015, will also support the save transfers to the PS5. God Of War III first released on the PS3 in 2010, and wrapped up Kratos’ Greek arc, ahead of his Norse adventure in 2018’s God Of War.

You will also be able to transfer your God of War III Remastered saves to the #PS5! — Santa Monica Studio Is Hiring (@SonySantaMonica) October 26, 2020

Santa Monica is currently working on its follow up, titled Ragnarok. While little information is known about the game so far, it has a tentative release window of 2021, and will feature Norse god Thor. The game was announced via a teaser trailer in September during Sony’s PS5 games showcase.

God Of War and God Of War III Remastered will also be available on the PS5 via the PS Plus Collection. Other games that will be available in the collection include The Last Of Us Remastered, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Batman: Arkham Knight and more.