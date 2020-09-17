‘Godfall’ confirmed as PS5 launch title, also arriving on PC

Gearbox Software has revealed that its upcoming looter-slasher RPG Godfall will be a launch title for the PS5.

With the console set to arrive in certain territories on November 12 and November 19 globally, the game will release simultaneously alongside it. Alternatively, a PC version of the game will also release on the same day and become available through the Epic Games Store.

Full details, as well as PC pre-orders, can be found below:

The developers also announced in another tweet that Godfall has gone gold ahead of its launch, meaning that the game has started being pressed into discs ahead of its November release.

Godfall is aiming to replicate experiences found in similar loot based games such as Destiny 2, The Division 2 and, more recently, Marvel’s Avengers. However, the main focus will be based around melee combat as players will discover a variety of longswords, polearms, warhammers, greatswords, and dual blades.

Adventuring through the world of Aperion, a wealth of loot can be uncovered, from weapons to customisable armour. Last month, the first gameplay demonstration from the PS5 was shown, which focused on the fast-paced combat and how the game will balance both gear whilst demanding skill from the player.

A new trailer also emerged earlier this week (September 14) which took a deeper dive into Godfall’s combat mechanics. The video also outlined the multiple editions available at launch.

The Standard Edition will come with the base game, the Deluxe Edition includes the base game and its first expansion, and the Ascended Edition includes the base game, the first expansion and Godfall Ascended digital cosmetic contents.

Godfall joins a wave of first-party titles arriving on the PS5 when it launches. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is set to be the biggest title and will be joined by Demon’s Souls, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and Destruction AllStars.