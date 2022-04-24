GOG is now offering employees menstrual leave

GOG, the digital storefront previously known as Good Old Games, has announced that it will be offering employees menstrual leave.

First reported by Axios, GOG announced the news three weeks ago on its LinkedIn profile. “We’re happy to announce that, effective today, we’re implementing Menstrual Leave for all menstruating employees of GOG,” states the post.

“Menstrual Leave fosters inclusiveness by accepting that there are biological differences in the workplace. By giving additional days off for those experiencing menstrual period pain, we acknowledge these symptoms are real.”

Advertisement

The post discusses taboos surrounding menstruation and how breaking them can “only be done by speaking up and making an awkward topic a normal conversation. Implementing Menstrual Leave is yet another step towards making GOG an even more inclusive workplace, and we won’t stop in our continuous efforts to learn, reflect and improve on how we can do better for all of our team members.”

Culture and communication manager Gabriela Siemienkowicz told Axios that employees are allowed to take time as needed “whenever period pains occur.” And employees can also choose to take paid time off by hours instead of an entire day.

Siemienkowicz also called the policy “experimental in a sense that we plan to evaluate in what way those additional days off impact the well-being of our menstruating employees at the end of 2022, and consider expanding the policy in the upcoming year.”

According to Axios, the inspiration for the idea came from Siemienkowicz when she was experiencing a particularly painful period herself, bringing it up during a Women of GOG meeting, where she learned she wasn’t alone.

Speaking to PC Gamer, CD Projekt PR director Radek Grabowski was asked to comment on whether this initiative would extend to the parent company. “GOG is spearheading this initiative, and we’re looking into it further for the whole CD Projekt,” responded Grabowski.

Advertisement

In other news, Eve Online subscription prices are increasing next month due to “global trends.”