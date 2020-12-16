GOG takes down horror game ‘Devotion’, hours after initial reveal

Hours after its announcement that it would be arriving to GOG, the online gaming platform has stopped the horror game Devotion from arriving on its store front.

The game was famously taken down after a Chinese meme was found in the game that compared the country’s paramount leader to Winnie The Pooh. It was released February 19, 2019 and was taken down just seven days later on February 26 following the controversy.

Earlier today (December 16), GOG announced it would be bringing the horror game Devotion back on sale through its platform on December 18, after being off sale for almost two years.

Since then GOG has come forward to state that the game will no longer be added to its storefront later this week, supplying the vague reason that it has received “many messages from gamers” following its initial reveal.

See the full tweet below:

Earlier today, it was announced that the game Devotion is coming to GOG. After receiving many messages from gamers, we have decided not to list the game in our store. — GOG.COM (@GOGcom) December 16, 2020

Despite the comments that the gaming platform had received numerous messages, replies to the announcement appear to be unanimously against the decision, with some citing the reason as being that GOG “don’t want the platform pulled from China”.

Others are even calling for evidence of the “many messages” as Twitter searches for the GOG account and the game name Devotion seemingly show no complaints from gamers.

It’s unclear the messages GOG received to prompt the game being removed ahead of its release and there are no other release plans for the game at present.

GOG is owned by CD Projekt who also own the subsidiary, CD Projekt RED. The latter has been under fire recently after the release of Cyberpunk 2077, which has been plagued with technical issues, forcing the developer to issue an apology on the matter.