GOG will rethink its strategy after disappointing financial results

GOG, formerly known as Good Old Games, will rethink their storefront strategy following net losses of over $1million (£750,000) in the last financial quarter.

As reported by The Verge, following ongoing financial losses in the division, changes will be made to the online storefront. This includes focusing the types of games being sold on the store, creating more of a “handpicked selection”.

Piotr Nielubowicz, the CFO of CD Projekt, the parent company of GOG, had this to say to investors during a quarterly earnings call:

“Regarding GOG, its performance does present a challenge, and recently we’ve taken measures to improve its financial standing. First and foremost, we’ve decided that GOG should focus more on its core business activity, which means offering a handpicked selection of games with its unique DRM-free philosophy. In line with this approach, there will be changes in the team structure.”

GOG’s initial business model focused on providing a platform to download old games directly to the user’s computer, free from software clients such as Steam. This method helps with digital game preservation, as they are sold without digital rights management or DRM.

In recent years there has been increased competition for online gaming stores. Epic Games Store launched in 2018, though does not predict it will turn profit until 2024. However, with the success of Epic‘s other projects such as Fortnite and the Unreal Engine, it can use these profits to support the store front.

