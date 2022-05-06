Golden Wii meant for The Queen is up for sale

A gold-plated version of the Nintendo Wii meant for Queen Elizabeth is up for sale.

Commissioned by THQ in 2009 to promote Big Family Games, the 24-carat gold-plated edition of the console was sent to Buckingham Palace but was promptly returned to THQ’s studio due to the palace’s strict security rules.

The studio kept hold of that one-of-a-kind object until they filed for bankruptcy in 2013 and their hardware stock, including the gold Wii, were bought by a private buyer.

Advertisement

Last year Donny Fillerup tried to sell the console on Ebay after acquiring it in 2017 for an undisclosed fee. The starting price was £243,000 ($300,000) with Fillerup claiming it had been valued at £810,000 ($1 million) but the listing was pulled.

Now the console is back on the market, via auction site Goldin. Bidding began at £1215 ($1500) and the highest bid is currently £1600 ($2000), with the auction ending May 22.

“Presented here is the ultimate Wii collectible, commissioned especially for Her Majesty the Queen herself for a (somewhat goofy, and ultimately unsuccessful) marketing ploy, “The Golden Wii”,” reads the listing.

“The console and controller are both plated in 24 karat gold. Both exhibit minor handling wear, with the controller displaying scattered chips to the gold plating. The bundle includes the console, one controller, a copy of BIG Family Games, sensor bar, and all necessary cables. The Wii will come with a Letter of Provenance from our consignor attesting to its history and authenticity. Don’t miss your opportunity to own this truly one-of-a-kind Nintendo collectible!”

Advertisement

In other news, people have been reportedly smashing their television screens whilst playing Nintendo Switch Sports.

Since the game was released last month (April 29) Nintendo customer service has repeatedly reminded customers to wear the wrist strap while playing.