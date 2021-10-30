‘GoldenEye 007’ has been unbanned in Germany, pointing to a potential re-release

Iconic N64 first-person shooter GoldenEye 007 has been removed from Germany’s list of ‘media harmful to young persons’, leading to speculation a re-release could soon appear as part of the Nintendo Switch Online service.

As spotted by VGC, the game has been removed from Germany’s list of banned games. Though this was due to happen after 25 years anyway, this removal was at the behest of a person or entity, not just done as standard procedure.

Blood Rayne and Blood Rayne 2 have also been removed from the list, and both of those games are confirmed to have remasters in the works, so there’s some credibility to the possibility of a GoldenEye 007 re-release.

Nintendo’s European eShop is based in Germany, meaning any games that are released in Europe have to be approved by Germany first. Many classic N64 games have recently been re-released through the Nintendo Switch Online service, with more on the way. GoldenEye 007 could be one of these future games, thanks to its ban being lifted.

However, potential obstacles to a re-release of the seminal shooter still abound. There are frequent rights issues over the James Bond license, as well as the likeness rights to the cast of the game, including Pierce Brosnan, Sean Bean, and Robbie Coltrane.

Back in June, Ubisoft removed fan-made GoldenEye levels from Far Cry 5 due to a copyright claim from MGM. But, the levels were reuploaded to the game’s arcade mode shortly after under different names in an attempt to avoid copyright issues.

