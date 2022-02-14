‘GoldenEye 007’ may get remaster announcement “in the next few weeks”

A remaster of GoldenEye 007 may be announced “in the next few weeks,” following achievements for the game appearing on Xbox platforms last month.

VentureBeat journalist Jeff Grubb (via VGC) has shared that a GoldenEye 007 remaster is “probably coming pretty soon,” adding that it could be announced in the “next couple of weeks.”

Though nothing has been officially confirmed just yet, Grubb is usually a reliable source for inside information. Furthermore, VGC has added that it lines up with what they have been told by their own source.

This follows achievements for GoldenEye surfacing on Xbox platforms in January 2022. When the achievements were spotted, the only two people who had earned any of them both seemed to be employees of GoldenEye developer Rare.

In 2021, GoldenEye was also unbanned in Germany. Though this happens automatically after 25 years, the change was manually requested by a person or entity. Two other games that were unbanned around the same time – Blood Rayne and Blood Rayne 2 – have already had remasters announced.

Rare’s GoldenEye 007 was originally launched on the Nintendo 64 in 1997, and was regarded as one of the best shooters of its time. When Nintendo announced its Nintendo Switch Online Expansion – which included Banjo Kazooie, another Rare game – many fans were left wondering if GoldenEye 007 would appear in the service. That being said, the game is in a tricky legal spot where Nintendo, Microsoft and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) all have a say in certain parts of the title’s rights.

