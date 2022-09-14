‘GoldenEye 007’ will have online play on the Switch, but not Xbox

Microsoft has confirmed that it has “no plans” to bring online multiplayer to GoldenEye 007 on Xbox, although the feature has been confirmed for Nintendo Switch versions.

Yesterday (September 13), Rare and Nintendo announced the return of GoldenEye 007, a fan-favourite shooter from the Nintendo 64 that will be making its way to Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles.

While Nintendo has advertised the port as having online play, allowing players to compete with their friends over the internet, the same feature will not be available on Xbox versions.

In a statement, Microsoft confirmed that online play will not be a part of GoldenEye 007 on Xbox.

“Xbox is excited to bring GoldenEye 007 to Xbox Game Pass for the very first time – a faithful recreation of a much-loved and iconic title,” reads the statement. “While there are no plans to include online multiplayer as part of GoldenEye 007 on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox is focused on bringing this title to players in the way they fondly remember, including local multiplayer mode, allowing up to four players to take to the couch in a battle of wits and skill.”

Elsewhere, Rare has confirmed that the Xbox version will include “achievements, 4K resolution and a smoother framerate – even in split-screen local multiplayer!”

The GoldenEye 007 port was announced during the latest Nintendo Direct, and will be available on the Nintendo Switch as part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

Several other Nintendo 64 games were also announced for the subscription-based service – including the first three Mario Party games, Pokémon Stadium one and two, Pilot Wings 64, Excitebike 64, and 1080 Snowboarding.

Elsewhere in the Direct, Nintendo also announced a new Fire Emblem game, Pikmin 4, and a release date for the sequel to Breath Of The Wild – now titled The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom.