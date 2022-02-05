Google Stadia focus reportedly shifted to licensing the streaming tech

A new report has suggested that Google Stadia is being put to one side in favour of focus shifting to the game streaming tech behind it.

After launching in late 2019 the Google game streaming platform was met with some criticism regarding the quality of its streams, latency, and connection issues. After a slow roll out of major titles and news that the internal Stadia development studios would be shut down, all was looking lost for the game streaming platform.

Now, Business Insider (paywall) reports that focus is apparently shifting from Google Stadia itself, as Google wants to focus more on licensing out the technology that the company uses to stream the games across the internet.

Focus is reportedly shifting to selling the technology used in the streaming service, as obtaining big third-party titles Google Stadia is now being shelved.

If you hear one thing, hear this: The Stadia team is working really hard on a great future for Stadia and cloud gaming. We hope you agree, and we know the proof is in the playing. — Stadia ☁️🎮 (@GoogleStadia) February 5, 2022

According to the report Bungie was looking at obtaining the technology to run on its own platform, but it looks as though the Sony acquisition changed those plans. Capcom was also apparently interested in using the technology to put up cloud gaming demos on its own website.

Google told Business Insider that it’s “still focused on bringing great games to Stadia in 2022,” and one source added that “there are plenty of people internally who would love to keep [Google Stadia] going, so they are working really hard to make sure it doesn’t die, but they’re not the ones writing the checks.”

