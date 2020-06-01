June’s free games for Google Stadia Pro members are available to play today. 5 new games have been released for the service, bringing the total available to 17.

Google Stadia Pro is a subscription based service available for Google Stadia users. It grants subscribers to a selection of games such as PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and Destiny 2. It also grants users exclusive discounts, as well as audio and visual enhancements for 4K gaming.

This month sees release of 5 new games, each fairly different, offering their own unique experiences for players to lose themselves in:

Get Packed: A co-operative game which tasks players against the clock in the aim of relocating and possessing furniture in the same vein as popular games such as Overcooked and Moving Out.

Little Nightmares: A side-scrolling platformer in a atmospheric horror setting. Little Nightmares puts you through truly chilling experiences in a terrifying experience.

Power Rangers Battle for the Grid: The Power Rangers get their own shot at the fighting game genre with this licensed take.

SUPERHOT: A truly unique first-person shooter in which time stands still as long as you don’t move. Move, and time begins moving again. Carefully plan your attacks as you progress through each level.

Panzer Dragon: A throwback to the classic shooter, which sees you piloting your dragon across many stages in plenty of action set-pieces.

Alongside these, Google Stadia Pro will also see The Elder Scrolls Online being added on June 16, allowing players to dive into the massive online multiplayer experience.

New subscribers will get two months free upon signing up for the service, which has been running since April. Pre-existing subscribers are also awarded the two free months.

This offer changes on June 3, with the two free months reverting to one free month.