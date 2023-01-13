‘Goose Goose Duck’ has suffered 2 months of “massive” server attacks

Multiplayer social deduction game Goose Goose Duck has been suffering from “attacks” on its servers for the last two months, developer Gaggle Studios has revealed.

This week, Goose Goose Duck was temporarily taken offline following an incident that Gaggle Studios has described as a “massive attack” on the game’s servers.

“We underwent a massive attack this morning and subsequently took our servers down to maintain and reinforce them,” posted the developer on Tuesday (January 10). “None of your data was compromised.”

Elaborating, Gaggle Studios revealed that the game has been “undergoing attacks for approximately two months now,” however the studio “made a decision to avoid mentioning it further so as to not alarm players.”

“The combination of the attack and our high player numbers (600 thousand CCU’s) left us vulnerable,” added Gaggle Studios, who specified that it could not share specific details regarding its cybersecurity measures due to safeguarding concerns.

As a result of the attack, Goose Goose Duck was left unplayable until Wednesday (January 11), yet negative Steam reviews left since then – as recently as today (January 13) – still mention dealing with server issues.

Despite that, Goose Goose Duck has proven to be incredibly popular since becoming a breakout hit in December 2022. Following BTS’ V livestreaming the game in January, Gaggle Studios’ hit went on to break Steam playercount records and SteamDB currently lists it as the third most-played game on Steam.

With a concurrent playercount of 294,316 at time of writing, Goose Goose Duck outranks the likes of Apex Legends, FIFA 23, Elden Ring, and Grand Theft Auto 5.

