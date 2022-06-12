Gory survival horror ‘Scorn’ locks in October release date with new footage

After revealing that Scorn will launch in October 2022, developer Ebb Software has confirmed a specific day for the survival horror’s release.

Today (June 12), Ebb Software has shared that Scorn will launch on October 21, 2022 and will be available on PC and Xbox Series X|S platforms. The horror title will also be available on Xbox Game Pass.

The announcement was made during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase 2022, where Scorn debuted a new trailer featuring some graphic clips of players tearing themselves away from a bloody alien tentacle and exploring an unsettling extra-terrestrial world.

First announced all the way back in 2014, Scorn has suffered several delays and internal issues with the project. It was last delayed in November 2021, however shortly afterward Ebb Software shared that Scorn was “75 per cent complete”.

For anyone who needs a refresher on what to expect, Scorn’s Steam page shares that it will be “an atmospheric first-person horror adventure game set in a nightmarish universe of odd forms and somber tapestry.”

