‘Gotham Knights’ and ‘Suicide Squad’ to be shown at DC Fandome

Warner Bros. Games is planning on showing Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League at the DC Fandome event in October.

A new tweet from DCEU_Updates has pointed out a brand new trailer for this year’s DC Fandome online event depicting several upcoming Warner Bros. properties and teasing what’s to come (thanks, VGC).

Most notably, it mentions fans will be seeing new information about Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Both games were announced last year during the debut DC Fandome event, however, WB Games hasn’t revealed any further details since.

DC Fandome 2021 will air online on October 16 at 6 PM BST / 10 AM PT.

A new trailer for DC Fandome 2021 has been released. pic.twitter.com/Cpyi4ZBCAf — DCEU Updates (@DCEU_Updates) August 31, 2021

A brand new poster for the event has also been revealed showing a number of DC characters from different tv shows, movies, animations, and games.

On the poster, you can see a small depiction of Batgirl from the upcoming Gotham Knights game clearly showing the character has undergone a new look since she was first revealed, now fashioning light brown/blonde hair as well as a slight change to her model.

Here's your first poster for this year's DC Fandome. 👀 pic.twitter.com/pF1caqnf0b — Cartoon Crave (@thecartooncrave) August 31, 2021

Gotham Knights is a new co-op game and spin-off of the Batman Arkham series coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

In the game, Batman is dead so players take up the role of characters Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood instead. In March, the game was delayed to 2022 after it was originally scheduled to launch sometime this year.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is a new title from Rocksteady Studios and is set to take place in an open-world Metropolis. Players will be able to explore the world solo, swapping between several members of the Suicide Squad such as Harley Quinn and Deadshot, or play co-op in a team of four. The game is set to launch on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X in 2022.

In other news, 2K and Firaxis have revealed their upcoming Marvel game, Midnight Suns.