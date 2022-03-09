‘Gotham Knights’ gets late-2022 release date

Gotham Knights has finally got a release date, with the open-world, action RPG due for release October 25, 2022.

The Batman game was first announced back in 2020 with a cinematic trailer being revealed the following year.

At the start of this year, HBO CEO Jason Kilar said that both Gotham Knights and Hogwarts Legacy are still on track to launch in 2022.

Earlier this month, a retailer in Ireland reportedly listed Gotham Knights as launching on April 24 while a “Gotham Knights Playtest” was uploaded and subsequently deleted on Steam. Though invisible on the storefront, the Gotham Knights entry is still visible on SteamDB and includes official icons and artwork for the game, hinting at a much earlier release.

However, it’s now been confirmed that Gotham Knights will be released October 25 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

“Gotham will always need its heroes. Suit up for an all-new adventure,” reads the announcement.

A cinematic trailer shared at DC FanDome 2021 revealed that the mysterious Court Of Owls will be the main villains in Gotham Knights. The organisation is made up of Gotham’s shady elite, however some more recognisable villains – including the Penguin – make an appearance in the trailer.

On how combat in the game will work, creative director Patrick Redding said that “like any good RPG, we’re presenting you with a problem, and then we’re presenting you with a range of potential solutions, and players will have an opportunity to maximise that according to their own style.”

Looking further ahead, there’s a chance that Gotham Knights‘ developer – Warner Bros. Montréal – could already be working on another superhero game. According to someone that correctly leaked the upcoming Suicide Squad game, the studio is reportedly working on a Superman game.

In other news, Forspoken developer Luminous Productions has announced that the game has been delayed until October 2022.

The fantasy RPG will now release on October 11, 2022, with the game coming to PC and PS5.