‘Gotham Knights’ may be getting a surprise April launch

Gotham Knights could be launching sooner than fans were expecting, following the discovery of a hidden Steam playtest build and a retail copy listing an April launch date.

As spotted by a user on Twitter, a retailer in Ireland has reportedly listed Gotham Knights as launching on April 24.

On the same day that the release date was spotted in a retailer, a “Gotham Knights Playtest” was uploaded and subsequently deleted on Steam. Though invisible on the storefront, the Gotham Knights entry is still visible on SteamDB and includes official icons and artwork for the game.

As the title currently has no official release date beyond 2022, this seems to suggest that Gotham Knights may be getting a fairly sudden launch.

Back in January, HBO CEO Jason Kilar said that both Gotham Knights and Hogwarts Legacy are still on track to launch in 2022.

As to what the game will involve, a cinematic trailer shared at DC FanDome 2021 revealed that the mysterious Court Of Owls will be the main villains. The organisation is made up of Gotham’s shady elite, however some more recognisable villains – including the Penguin – make an appearance in the trailer.

On how combat in the game will work, creative director Patrick Redding said that “like any good RPG, we’re presenting you with a problem, and then we’re presenting you with a range of potential solutions, and players will have an opportunity to maximise that according to their own style.”

Looking further ahead, there’s a chance that Gotham Knights‘ developer – Warner Bros. Montréal – could already be working on another superhero game. According to someone that correctly leaked the upcoming Suicide Squad game, the studio is reportedly working on a Superman game.

In other news, Epic Games has announced that it’s stopped sales in Russia, in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.