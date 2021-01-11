‘Gotham Knights’ features “entirely redesigned” combat system for co-op

Warner Bros. Games has unveiled new details about the upcoming Gotham Knights, including its “entirely redesigned” combat system.

The game’s executive producer Fleur Marty and creative director Patrick Redding shared more about the forthcoming superhero title in an interview with GamesRadar. The duo revealed that their team have “entirely redesigned” the combat system in order for it “to work well in co-op”.

Marty remarked that players should expect gameplay that is different from the studio’s Arkham series, while noting that brawler elements will still be present. “[Some] of the mechanics won’t feel totally alien for people who played and enjoyed the Arkham series, but it is in many ways very different,” he explained.

The new combat system has also been specifically designed in mind to bring to life the superhero duo trope, although the game can also be played as a single-player experience. “The ‘duo’ or team-up is such a central feature of the universe that there’s a literal shorthand for it in the comics, animation, film, and TV versions,” Redding said.

Marty also revealed that level progression will be shared among the game’s four playable characters, regardless of which one players choose. “Since the story progression is shared between all the characters, it also makes sense that you don’t have to level them up from scratch every time you want to switch.”

“Since the other members of the Batman family are always present in some way in the background, while you’re out in the world fighting crime or unravelling the mystery, they don’t stay inactive. So it makes sense that they are also progressing and getting stronger,” he continued.

Gotham Knights was first revealed last August and is being targeted for a 2021 launch. The game is also set to span multiple nights in order to developer the game both narratively, the characters adapt to a post-Batman world, and mechanically as gamers try out each individual hero.