‘Gran Turismo 7’ and ‘Beat Saber’ to feature as PlayStation VR2 games

Gran Turismo 7 and Beat Saber are coming to PlayStation VR2.

The former game will arrive as a free upgrade at the launch of the headset on February 22, while no release date for Beat Saber was provided. President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment Jim Ryan announced the news at this week at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) [via Video Games Chronicle].

Ryan also claimed that “more than 30 games” are in development for the headset’s launch window. Sony said last year that it would have more than 20 games ready for the launch of PlayStation VR2.

However, PlayStation VR2 will not be able to play existing PlayStation VR games, after Sony revealed last year that the new headset will not be backwards compatible.

PlayStation VR2 is priced at £529.99 ($549.99 / €599.99), which includes the PS VR2 headset, the PS VR2 Sense controllers and stereo headphones.

There is also a £569.99 ($599.99 / €649.99) bundle that includes a PlayStation Store voucher code for launch title Horizon Call Of The Mountain.

A separate charging station for the headset, which allows players to charge the PS VR2 Sense controllers while keeping the PS5 console’s USB ports free, costs £39.99 ($49.99 / €49.99).

Meanwhile, developer Hello Games confirmed last year that No Man’s Sky has joined the list of games supporting PSVR2 headset at launch.

Hello Games first announced that their space-adventuring title would get a free PSVR2 update in June 2022, building on the work they did when bringing the game to the original PSVR and promising to utilise the added power of the PlayStation 5 coupled with Sony’s next-gen headset to “take that sense of immersion and believability up by several major notches.”

While the developer didn’t reveal the update’s release date at the time, Eurogamer spotted that an updated description on a PSVR2 reveal trailer, which pointed to a release date of February 2022.