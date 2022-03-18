‘Gran Turismo 7’ creator apologises as game returns from 30-hour outage

Gran Turismo 7 creator Kazunori Yamauchi has shared his “sincere apologies”, after server maintenance caused the racing game to be completely unplayable for 30 hours.

Via a blog post, Yamauchi apologised for an issue that left fans unable to play Gran Turismo 7 for over a day, and went into detail on what went wrong.

“Immediately before the release of the 1.07 update, we discovered an issue where the game would not start properly in some cases on product versions for the PS4 and PS5,” explained Yamauchi.

Advertisement

“This was a rare issue that was not seen during tests on the development hardware or the QA sessions prior to the release, but in order to prioritize the safety of the save data of the users, we decided to interrupt the release of the 1.07 update, and to make a 1.08 correctional update,” he added, before offering his “sincere apologies for the late report to everyone”.

Gran Turismo 7 servers were taken offline yesterday (March 17), meaning players were unable to play the game at all. As Gran Turismo 7 requires an online connection to play, the downtime meant that fans couldn’t even play the single-player mode.

After apologising for the maintenance, Yamauchi addressed concerns regarding the game’s microtransactions, which have been criticised for being too expensive and overbearing.

“In GT7 I would like to have users enjoy lots of cars and races even without microtransactions…at the same time the pricing of cars is an important element that conveys their value and rarity, so I do think it’s important for it to be linked with the real world prices,” said Yamauchi.

“I want to make GT7 a game in which you can enjoy a variety of cars lots of different ways, and if possible would like to try to avoid a situation where a player must mechanically keep replaying certain events over and over again.”

Advertisement

Yamauchi added that Polyphony Digital is working on changes that “constructively resolve” these concerns, but can’t share more just yet.

In other news, Supermassive Games has announced The Quarry – a horror game that features Scream star David Arquette and more.