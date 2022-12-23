‘Gran Turismo 7’ devs are “not doing anything” to bring the game to PC

Polyphony Digital president Kazunori Yamauchi has clarified comments he made about Gran Turismo 7 coming to PC, saying “there is nothing to talk about.”

At the end of last month, Yamauchi reportedly said that Polyphony Digital was “considering” bringing the game to PC.

“Gran Turismo is a very finely tuned title,” he continued. “There are not many platforms which could run the game in 4K/60p natively, so one way we make that possible is to narrow down the platform. It’s not a very easy subject, but of course, we are looking into [a PC release].”

However, in a new interview with Dengeki Online (translated by Genki_JPN), Yamauchi said that there was no truth to that story.

When asked about telling overseas media that he was “researching and developing a PC version of Gran Turismo 7,” Yamauchi replied: “That’s not true.”

“Regarding a PC version, I replied ‘[as a developer] it’s not that I haven’t considered all the possibilities. That means that the possibility is not zero’,” he explained. “Simply, if you ask me ‘are you doing anything concrete?’ I am not doing anything. There is nothing to talk about.”

The latest game in the long-running series came out on March 4, 2022 after being delayed last year, and is available on both PS4 and PS5.

In a four-star review, NME said: “Gran Turismo 7 is the ultimate driving simulator for car enthusiasts, but it’s also a brilliant introduction to the importance of car culture for automobile newcomers. Remarkably, thanks to its moreish, grounded structure and sticky progression, it’s easy to recommend to players who don’t even like cars.”

“If you want something to test the limits of the PS5’s capabilities and you want to be educated about cars through a historic, passionate lens, then Gran Turismo 7 would be a great pick up. For series veterans, it will no doubt have years of support to come, but there’s plenty here in the base game to keep you busy for months. If only it didn’t have those sneaky microtransactions that feel completely at odds with the driving spirit of the game…”

