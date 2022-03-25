‘Gran Turismo 7’ is giving players 1million free credits to apologise for downtime

Polyphony Digital has shared that it will be giving 1million credits to Gran Turismo 7 players who were affected by last week’s downtime.

Last week, extended maintenance meant that Gran Turismo 7 was unavailable to play for over 30 hours.

Today (March 25), Polyphony Digital president Kazunori Yamauchi penned a PlayStation.Blog post that apologised for the “frustration and confusion caused last week with our patch updates which resulted in, not only a server outage but also adjustments to the in-game economy which were made without a clear explanation.”

“We know that this is not the Gran Turismo experience you expect,” continued Yamauchi, who revealed that Polyphony Digital “will be making a goodwill gesture in the form of a non-paid credit pack of 1million [credits] available to those players who may have been affected.”

Anyone who owned a copy of Gran Turismo 7 prior to 8AM GMT on March 25 can claim the 1million credits.

The 1million credits will be issued to players “shortly”, however players must log into Gran Turismo 7 before April 25 to claim them.

Yamauchi’s blog also touched on the Gran Turismo 7 community’s recent frustration with the racing game’s low credit payouts from events.

The post shares that Polyphony Digital will be releasing a “considerable patch” in early April that will increase the number of events and “re-establish the reward system with greater balance”.

As detailed on the blog, this patch will increase rewards earned from the latter half of World Circuits “by approximately 100 per cent on average”, as well as higher rewards for clearing the Circuit Experience with Gold or All Bronze results.

The rewards for all online races will also be increased, and the patch will also add “a total of eight new one-hour Endurance Race events” that will have higher rewards available.

The April patch will also raise the maximum non-paid credits in wallets from 20million to 100million, and will increase the quantity of Used and Legend cars on sale.

“Beyond this there will be a few additional patches deployed between now and the end of April which will add new cars and course layouts and make some other fixes,” added Yamauchi.

Yamauchi also mentions that more changes – including the ability to sell cars, extra events, and higher payout values for limited-time rewards – are on the way, but no release date is available just yet.

“We want to thank you for your continued patience and valuable feedback as we grow and evolve GT7 to make it as enjoyable and rewarding for as many players as possible,” concluded Yamauchi.

