‘Gran Turismo 7’ boss: “We don’t want to make concessions on anything”

Gran Turismo 7 developer Polyphony Digital says it will not make any “concessions” on its upcoming PS5-exclusive racing game.

The studio’s CEO Kazunori Yamauchi spoke about the company’s approach to the game’s development during an appearance at the FIA Gran Turismo Championships 2020. He stated that he and his team want to “deliver the best to everyone”, and that they are “applying an incredible amount of attention” to the finer details of the forthcoming title.

“We always pursue the best at Polyphony Digital,” he said. “We don’t want to make concessions on anything. We want to deliver the best to everyone. And this is no longer just my thinking, but it’s the mindset of all 200 or so staff at our company.”

“They say in Japan that ‘divinity comes to reside in the details’ and it’s so true. How much attention you pay to the fine details, how to perfect it, hone it to perfection and applying an incredible amount of attention to this, is our production style,” he added.

Watch Yamauchi’s statement below, at around the 1:50:45 mark:

Gran Turismo 7 was originally revealed during the PlayStation 5 games event in June 2020. The title was initially set to be released in the first half of 2021 but has seemingly been delayed, according to a subsequent PS5 ad that simply states that the game is “in development for PlayStation”.

Besides Gran Turismo 7, other PS5 exclusives set to launch in 2021 include God Of War: Ragnarok, Ratchet And Clank: Rift Apart, Destruction AllStars and more.

In other racing game news, popular franchises in the genre such as Need For Speed, Dirt, Burnout and Grid will soon be under the same roof after Electronic Arts reached a deal to acquire British developer Codemasters for US$1.2billion.