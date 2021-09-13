‘Gran Turismo 7’ single-player campaign will require internet connection

It looks like the Gran Turismo 7 single-player campaign will require an internet connection, if a crucial asterisk on the PlayStation blog is anything to go by.

With the recent news that Gran Turismo 7 will launch for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on March 4, 2022, a blog post has detailed what to expect from the game. Notably, there’s an asterisk next to the phrase ‘GT Campaign mode’.

Scroll down to the bottom of the blog and you will note that asterisk means “these features require internet connection.”. The features that require an internet connection include the GT Campaign mode, Livery mode, Scapes which allows players to photograph their cars freely in photo spots across over 2,500 locations, and the GT Cafe where players can view their car collection.

Advertisement

Tweaking the car to your heart’s content via the GT Auto feature will also require an internet connection.

What does that mean for players? In terms of offline content, the game looks likely to be fairly light on options. Previously, GT Sport was the same but it was primarily an online game so it made more sense. For some players, only being able to play the Gran Turismo 7 single-player campaign with an active internet connection could be an issue.

During the PlayStation Showcase last week, Gran Turismo 7 received a new trailer that showcased some of what to expect from the game.

Earlier this year, game head, Kazunori Yamauchi, announced that the game would be a return to earlier form for the series, providing a more “full” experience.

Gran Turismo 7 will be available for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 from March 4, 2022.