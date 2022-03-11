‘Gran Turismo 7’ update 1.06 is the biggest patch since launch

Polyphony Digital has released the first major update for Gran Turismo 7.

Patch 1.06 brings with it plenty of main feature improvements alongside smaller adjustments to the game.

For all race displays, both wind direction and speed indicators have been added, meaning “an arrow (wind direction) and number (wind speed) will be displayed on the upper right of the screen under the Track Map.”

64 music tracks have also been added to music replay as well.

A series of in-game progression blocks and application errors have also been fixed, with the rare issue of Menu Book progress not registering being fixed alongside a series of differing application errors that would impede players during gameplay.

World Circuit improvements have also been made, like having the selected time of day in a custom race actually match the in-game day time, with general weather fixes being added for “all race events” as well.

Fixes for issues in multiplayer and general options have been added as well, with all the 1.06 patch notes for Gran Turismo 7 available here.

PlayStation recently halted all Gran Turismo 7 sales in Russia, with the game suddenly not available in the region’s store. This was followed by news yesterday (March 10) that the console maker would pause all hardware and software sales and shipments in Russia as well (via Eurogamer).

“Sony Interactive Entertainment joins the global community in calling for peace in Ukraine, We have suspended all software and hardware shipments, the launch of Gran Turismo 7, and operations of the PlayStation Store in Russia,” read a statement.

In other news, Overwatch 2 is going to be released as separate multiplayer and co-op modes, in an effort to get the PvP portion of the sequel out quicker, with Blizzard apologising for the lack of updates.