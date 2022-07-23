‘Gran Turismo 7’ update adding three new cars

The upcoming free Gran Turismo 7 update will reportedly add three new cars to the game, according to producer Kazunori Yamauchi.

In a Tweet posted by Yamauchi, he announced an update would be added to the simulated racing game next week. The Tweet shows three silhouette cars, teasing the upcoming additions.

Gran Turismo news site GTPlanet has reportedly identified the three cars. The car in the bottom-right of the image may be the 1982/3 Nissan Skyline Super Silhouette. The car previously appeared in Gran Turismo 2.

The car at the top may be the Maserati A6GCS Spider which was developed in 1953 to compete in the World Sportscar Championship. While less sure about the last car, it’s believed to be the Porsche 918 Spyder. This car was a limited production by Porsche, only being developed between 2013 and 2015.

Besides the additions of these three mystery cars, not much else is known about the coming Gran Turismo 7 update. The previous update was primarily concerned with fixing bugs and other issues.

Gran Turismo is also getting a film adaptation. The tagline for the movie reads “Based on a true story, the film is the ultimate wish fulfilment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional race car driver” (via Deadline).

The game’s screenplay was written by Jason Hall, who previously wrote American Sniper. Neill Blomkamp is set to direct the film, his previous work includes Elysium and District 9. The movie doesn’t have a release date but is expected in 2023.

