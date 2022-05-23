‘Gran Turismo 7’ update will add three news cars this week

Polyphony Digital is releasing a new Gran Turismo 7 update sometime this week that will add three new cars.

On May 21, Gran Turismo series creator Kazunori Yamauchi took to social media to tease the next Gran Turismo 7 update. He wrote: “Update is coming next week” alongside a photo featuring three silhouettes of cars. As per usual, the teaser has led many fans to speculate as to what the featured cars could be.

According to GT Planet, who identified the three cars, it’s believed that the Toyota GR010 hypercar and GoPro Rampage 1970 Camaro will be included in the patch, and although it’s harder to identify the third car, it’s possible it could be the C3-generation Corvette.

The publication noted that thanks to an earlier announcement from Toyota regarding the 2022 Toyota Gazoo Racing GT Cup, the schedule includes a race on June 5 that will include a car that is not yet present in Gran Turismo 7.

As for the GoPro Rampage 1970 Camaro, which is supposedly the bottom right car featured in the image, Yamauchi said in 2014 that the car would one day appear in one of the racing games, adding to the theory.

GT Planet believes that the third car pictured is the C3-generation Corvette, saying that it’s “the likeliest candidate at the moment”.

Polyphony has yet to announce the release date of the update, but players can likely expect some confirmation this week. The previous update, which was released in April, also added three new cars, as well as a new track layout to the game’s racing simulator.

