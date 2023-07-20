New ‘Gran Turismo’ trailer shows more of Jann Mardenborough’s story

The second trailer for Gran Turismo arrived, sharing more about the true story of professional racing driver Jann Mardenborough.

Mardenborough, who was born in Darlington, County Durham, was the winner of the GT Academy that allowed 90,000 gamers to try to become a professional racing driver. In the movie, he is played by Archie Madekwe, who starred in Apple TV‘s sci-fi series See.

A few details about Mardenborough’s life have been changed for the purpose of the movie – his father was a professional footballer rather than a railway maintenance worker.

Additionally, the GT Academy put the four finalists through races as well as a military-grade assault course and aerial dog-fights in stunt planes to prove their determination and skill.

“Gran Turismo is based on the unbelievable true story of a team of unlikely underdogs – a struggling working-class gamer (Archie Madekwe), a failed former racecar driver (David Harbour), and an idealistic motorsport executive (Orlando Bloom),” read the press release. The movie is directed by Neill Blomkamp, who found fame for his sci-fi films District 9, Elysium and Chappie.

“Together, they risk it all to take on the most elite sport in the world. Gran Turismo is an inspiring, thrilling, and action-packed story that proves that nothing is impossible when you’re fuelled from within,” continued the summary.

The rest of the cast is rounded out with former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell Horner, Djimon Hounsou, Darren Barnet, Daniel Puig, Josha Stradowski, Thomas Kretschmann, Maeve Courtier-Lilley, Emelia Hartford, Pepe Barroso, and Sang Heon Lee.

Director of photography Jacques Jouffret used Sony Venice 2 cameras and their Rialto system of extension to place them inside tight spaces inside the car in a similar fashion to Top Gun: Maverick and create those action sequences in the new trailer. Gran Turismo arrives in cinemas on August 11.

