‘Grand Theft Auto 3’ turning 20 has studios look back on its influence

With Grand Theft Auto 3 recently turning two decades old, different studio developers have been writing about their memories of the Rockstar game.

The PlayStation Blog post says “it’s virtually impossible to overstate the impact of Rockstar Games’ open-world crime saga on the gaming medium,” and developers from Capcom, Insomniac, Bend Studio and more seem to agree.

“GTA 3 was the first game where you really made your own fun,” said head of creative strategy at Insomniac Games Brian Hastings. “That led me to reimagine how exploration and open-ended gadget and weapon usage in Ratchet & Clank could allow players to find their own fun and approach the gameplay in their own creative ways.”

Director at Capcom Hideaki Itsuno added: “The Japanese version of the game was released by Capcom, and I remember thinking, ‘I’m glad I’m on their side’.”

Whilst the third Grand Theft Auto instalment turns 20 years old, it’s also coming to a remastered collection alongside San Andreas and Vice City later this month. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition launches on November 11 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

Control game director Mikael Kasurinen remembers his first day in the Remedy offices in 2001, where the team were sat around a TV. “They were playing GTA 3. It was provocative, unexpected, endlessly fun and impossible to let go of. A tectonic shift in gaming that set the stage for my career – influencing my work to this day.”

If you have even more of a hankering for developers talking about the relationship with Grand Theft Auto 3, the post has plenty more studio stories to check out.

In other news, Marvel’s Avengers has walked back the less than a month old inclusion of paid XP boosts, which will be removed at some point today.