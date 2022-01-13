‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ could be out by March 2024 according to analysts

Industry analysts believe that Grand Theft Auto 6 could be released by March 2024.

Such predictions have been determined by Take-Two‘s latest financial guidance and spotted by Axios and VGC. As part of Take-Two’s recent acquisition of Zynga, the company forecast strong gains for the firm. It reported that its compound annual growth rate through 2024 will be 14 per cent.

Industry analysts believe that number equates to some $9billion in consumer spending which some experts think could only mean Grand Theft Auto 6.

Because of that figure, an analyst from Jefferies suggested there are “only a handful of titles” to produce such results. The analyst added “we believe there is at least one Rockstar IP set to be released by FY24”.

Despite that, Cowen’s Doug Cruetz explained that previously Grand Theft Auto 5‘s release date was hinted at via financial targets with its subsequent delay causing a lowering of its guidance.

As Cruetz told Axios, “there absolutely is precedent for putting a Rockstar game into #s before it’s officially dated (and then getting it wrong)”. So, that means it’s far from guaranteed just yet.

Last year, industry insider Tom Henderson collated all the information he had been given on the game.

However, in a video, he suggested that the original 2023 to 2024 release date he tweeted out in the past was “a little bit premature”. Although, this recent theory could have boosted the chances.

For now, Grand Theft Auto fans may need to be satisfied with plans for a Grand Theft Auto 5 remaster. The game will be released for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 in March.

