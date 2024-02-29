‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ developer orders employees to return to office working

Rockstar Games has requested that all employees return to office working, per a new report.

According to Bloomberg, the head of publishing at Rockstar, Jenn Kolbe, told all staff that the reasons behind ending hybrid working relates directly to a push to finish Grand Theft Auto 6 without having further security leaks.

“Making these changes now puts us in the best position to deliver the next Grand Theft Auto at the level of quality and polish we know it requires, along with a publishing roadmap that matches the scale and ambition of the game”, Kolbe told staff members in an email obtained by Bloomberg.

Grand Theft Auto 6 was officially revealed last year, with a trailer for the game released in December. The title itself is scheduled for release in 2025, with no other news or details available on the game beyond that first trailer.

In September 2022, several videos featuring early gameplay from the title leaked online. The footage in question was confirmed as being legitimate by Rockstar themselves in a statement shared via X (formerly Twitter).

“We recently suffered a network intrusion in which an unauthorized third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information from our systems, including early development footage for the next Grand Theft Auto. At this time, we do not anticipate any disruption to our live game services nor any long term effect on the development of our ongoing projects,” the statement read.

“We are extremely disappointed to have any details of our next game shared with you all in this way. Our work on the next Grand Theft Auto game will continue as planned and we remain as committed as ever to delivering an experience to you, our players, that truly exceeds your expectations.”

