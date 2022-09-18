‘Grand Theft Auto 6’: gameplay videos reportedly leaked

Gameplay videos from Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) have reportedly been leaked online.

Whilst there’s no announced release date for the game as of yet, developer Rockstar Games did say back in February that the title was in “active development”, with around 200 new jobs suggesting a pivot towards the project as well.

Now, footage reported from the upcoming game has been leaked online, with the source of the reported leaks unconfirmed.

Both Rockstar Games and publisher Take-Two have not responded to the reported leak.

In a recent earnings call, Grand Theft Auto publisher Take-Two talked about how it wants GTA 6 to be an industry-wide benchmark upon release.

Take-Two reiterated the development status of Rockstar’s next major title in an earnings call from last month, with CEO Strauss Zelnick outlining the precedent the company wants the game to set.

“With development of the next entry in the GTA series well underway, the Rockstar Games team is determined to once again set creative benchmarks for the series, our industry, and for all entertainment, just as the label has done with every one of their frontline releases,” said Zelnick (via PC Gamer).

A report from last month also indicated what setting and protagonist the game will have: players will reportedly explore a fictionalised version of Miami with two main characters, one of which will be the series’ first female lead. The two leads are allegedly going to be influenced by famous bank-robbing couple Bonnie and Clyde.