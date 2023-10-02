‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ moon theory from “desperate” fans is being ridiculed

A theory that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be revealed to coincide with the waning gibbous moon tomorrow (September 3) has caused chaos within its fanbase.

Recently, developer Rockstar Games released information on the Moon Festival event that is live this week in Grand Theft Auto Online. “Happy Moon Festival,” it announced in a post to X. “Play GTA Online anytime this week to get the Red Happy Moon Tee and join the festivities.”

Happy Moon Festival! Play GTA Online anytime this week to get the Red Happy Moon Tee and join the festivities: https://t.co/s0i54l6HoW pic.twitter.com/C8UVIGXL4j — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) September 29, 2023

The “V” and “I” in the Vinewood sign in the game has been the focus of the image for fans, seeming suggesting the Roman numerals for “six”. One person took it upon themselves to analyse what the rest of the image might mean and matched the moon to the next phase in its cycle that corresponds to how much of the moon is illuminated.

That worked out to be October 3 which will be the next waning gibbous moon. Furthermore, they alleged that all of the Red Dead Redemption and Grand Theft Auto games were revealed on Tuesdays, and more specifically, Tuesdays in October.

The theory on how GTA 6 may be announced on Tuesday👀 pic.twitter.com/fjo2JVjx8E — GTA 6 NEWS (@GTAVInewz) September 30, 2023

Unfortunately for fans, that is not the case. Red Dead Redemption was confirmed on February 6, 2009, and Red Dead Redemption 2‘s release landed on October 26, 2018. The image claimed it was a Tuesday but it was in fact a Friday.

There was a portion of sceptical fans that called out the “desperate” theory and its incorrect information on social media, but there were also others who threw in their lot with the possibility that Grand Theft Auto 6 could be trotted out tomorrow.

Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, hinted that Grand Theft Auto 6 will arrive before April 2025 in an earnings call earlier this year. In all likelihood, a proper look at the upcoming game will be scheduled for 2024 at the earliest.

