NewsGaming News

‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ trailer coming next week

Rockstar confirmed the news on X

By Ryan Easby
Rockstar Games
Rockstar Games. Credit: Rockstar Games.

Rockstar has officially confirmed when it will be releasing the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6.

In a post to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Rockstar has confirmed that the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 will be released on Tuesday, December 5 at 9AM ET. That’s 2PM GMT, 6AM PT and 2PM UCT.

Interestingly, the image announcing the trailer shows multiple palm trees, which is iconography closely associated with a previous game in the series, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. Previous leaks indicated that the game would take place in Vice City, so the placement of these palm trees could be a nod towards that.

Advertisement

Rockstar officially confirmed last month that the first trailer for the game will arrive in “early December”.

It could still be a while until the actual game releases, however. The original trailer for Grand Theft Auto V was released in November 2011, with the actual game not launching until September 2013.

Fans have been waiting for ten years for a new title in the Grand Theft Auto franchise, with the sheer amount of Grand Theft Auto V ports since causing even more unrest.

Early footage of Grand Theft Auto 6 was leaked last year, with more than an hour of developmental footage of the game published online in September 2022. The hacker reportedly carried out the attack from a Travelodge hotel before later being found unfit to stand trial.

GTA: The Trilogy will also be joining Netflix Games in the middle of December, offering easy access to the classic titles to anybody who has a Netflix subscription and the ability to play games on a mobile device.

Advertisement

In other gaming news, Amelia Tyler, the narrator of Baldur’s Gate 3, has revealed who she wants to play next in an interview with NME.

You May Like

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement