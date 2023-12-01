‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ trailer coming next week

Rockstar has officially confirmed when it will be releasing the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6.

In a post to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Rockstar has confirmed that the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 will be released on Tuesday, December 5 at 9AM ET. That’s 2PM GMT, 6AM PT and 2PM UCT.

Interestingly, the image announcing the trailer shows multiple palm trees, which is iconography closely associated with a previous game in the series, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. Previous leaks indicated that the game would take place in Vice City, so the placement of these palm trees could be a nod towards that.

Rockstar officially confirmed last month that the first trailer for the game will arrive in “early December”.

It could still be a while until the actual game releases, however. The original trailer for Grand Theft Auto V was released in November 2011, with the actual game not launching until September 2013.

Fans have been waiting for ten years for a new title in the Grand Theft Auto franchise, with the sheer amount of Grand Theft Auto V ports since causing even more unrest.

Early footage of Grand Theft Auto 6 was leaked last year, with more than an hour of developmental footage of the game published online in September 2022. The hacker reportedly carried out the attack from a Travelodge hotel before later being found unfit to stand trial.

GTA: The Trilogy will also be joining Netflix Games in the middle of December, offering easy access to the classic titles to anybody who has a Netflix subscription and the ability to play games on a mobile device.

In other gaming news, Amelia Tyler, the narrator of Baldur’s Gate 3, has revealed who she wants to play next in an interview with NME.