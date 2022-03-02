‘Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy’ gets an huge update full of fixes
People were excited when developer Rockstar announced that the beloved ‘Grand Theft Auto’ trilogy was coming back with a massive remastered package. Sadly upon release, fans discovered the job done was rather lacklustre, and there were multiple issues with the visuals that weren’t actually even present in the original releases. Rockstar did say it would do right by the games, and a major patch has been released that updates the game with plenty of fixes.