‘Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy’ latest update fixes CJ’s muscles

The newest Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition patch has updated the look of CJ’s muscles.

Rockstar Games has just pushed out the brand-new 1.03 update for GTA: The Trilogy which aims to provide improvements to many of the game’s reported bugs, glitches, and other issues.

Aside from implementing a new look for the rain, which was reported by players to be distracting and overwhelming when driving around, as well as fixing a plethora of spelling mistakes, it looks like CJ has also received an updated look.

As reported by GameRant, a player has shared images to the GTA subreddit of CJ from Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas showing the before and after look of the character. According to the post, it seems that Rockstar has fixed CJ’s muscle textures, along with his running animation, now showing him with a skin-tone closer to the original and a six-pack.

From the images, you can tell drastic changes have been made, it also looks like the developer may have altered the protagonist’s shoulders and posture, making him look more realistic.

Following the launch of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, many players have reported their disappointment with the remastered version of the original trilogy. Rockstar recently apologized about the state of the game, saying: “The Grand Theft Auto series — and the games that make up this iconic trilogy — are as special to us as we know they are to fans around the world. The updated versions of these classic games did not launch in a state that meets our own standards of quality, or the standards our fans have come to expect.”

In other news, the physical editions of GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition have been delayed.