‘Grand Theft Auto V’ PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions delayed to March 2022

Rockstar Games has delayed the next-gen launch of Grand Theft Auto V out of 2021.

Fans finally got to see the PS5 version of the best-selling open world game in action during the PlayStation Showcase 2021 stream last night (September 9).

While the trailer showed footage from both the single-player campaign and GTA Online, it’s still not clear what new enhancements are coming to the next-gen versions, with an official post stating that “players can expect a range of technical and graphical improvements across the entire experience, including performance enhancements for select vehicles in GTA Online.”

The trailer however confirmed that Grand Theft Auto V on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S has been delayed from its November release and will now launch in March 2022.

“While we are extremely excited to be bringing GTA V to the latest generation of consoles, the game requires a few additional months for polishing and fine-tuning,” Rockstar explained.

“We look forward to sharing more details about these expanded and enhanced versions soon, including the new standalone version of GTA Online also coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in March.”

The upcoming release will mark the third console generation Grand Theft Auto V has been released on since it first launched for PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2013. Since then, it has sold over 150million copies, making it behind only Minecraft as the best selling game of all time.

The PlayStation Showcase also provided a look at Sony‘s first-party titles, which was capped off with a first look at God Of War: Ragnarok, showing “just a hint” of Kratos’ powers in what’s set to be a climactic epic to conclude the series’ Norse saga.