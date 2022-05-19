‘GreedFall 2: The Dying World’ has been announced with a 2024 release window

Developer Spiders and publisher Nacon have announced that 2019’s action-RPG, GreedFall, is getting a follow-up titled GreedFall 2: The Dying World.

The announcement of the sequel comes off the back of the news from Nacon that the original game has sold a total of 2million copies worldwide.

The title acts as a prequel taking place three years prior to the events of the first game, with a trailer being posted to the publisher’s YouTube channel.

In GreedFall 2, players will inhabit a native of Teer Fradee taken from their homeland to the Gacane continent. From there, the player will be tasked with regaining their freedom amongst the midst of a war-ravaged landscape affected by the Malichor plague and political scheming.

“We are very excited to reveal GreedFall 2 to everyone, the new game from Spiders,” states Nacon CEO Alain Falc in a blog post. “Many fans across the world were begging for this sequel, and we are delighted to be publishing this new game that these fans are sure to love. We also hope it will appeal to new players and all fans of role-playing games, great stories, action and fantasy.”

“While we were working on Steelrising, our love of the GreedFall universe never faded, and so we are thrilled to be returning to it,” states founder and director of Spiders, Jehanne Rousseau. “In this new chapter, players will explore the old continent with its bigger and more diverse environments. They will meet new companions and new factions, and I hope they will have unforgettable adventures.”

GreedFall 2 is slated for a 2024 release date on consoles and PC. Whether the game will release on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles is currently unknown.

