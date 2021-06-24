‘GreedFall’ next-gen update and expansion arrives next week

GreedFall is getting a next-gen update next week, along with a brand new expansion and Gold Edition.

Focus Home Interactive has announced that GreedFall will be coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles on June 30 with fast loading, 60fps in performance mode and enhanced visuals with 4K UHD.

The game’s brand new expansion, The De Vespe Conspiracy, will be releasing alongside the next-gen update and will also be included in the GreedFall: Gold Edition which is launching the same day.

The expansion will include a new narrative that expands the GreedFall story – set within Teer Fradee – and includes new enemies and gear.

The Steam description of the expansion says: “Navigate a web of lies, manipulation and secrets, as you unravel a nefarious conspiracy that threatens the balance of power.”

“Explore an uncharted region of the island, battle strange new beasts, upgrade your equipment with new gear and face off against a villainous new enemy faction in your hunt to uncover the truth.”

GreedFall launched in 2019 for PC, PS4 and Xbox One and is an open-world action RPG developed by Spiders.

