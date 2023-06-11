‘Green Hell’ developer unveils destructive new game ‘Chimera’

Creepy Jar has announced Chimera, an upcoming first-person shooter (FPS) that tasks players with surviving on a planet trapped in a cycle of natural disasters.

The reveal trailer for Chimera was shared during the PC Gaming Show today (June 11), showcasing a futuristic settlement that’s wracked by periods of extreme heat and cold.

In Chimera, players can jump in alone or with three other friends to control convicts who have been sent from Earth to assist with the off-world colony’s industry and research.

Advertisement

Besides dealing with deadly weather caused by a nearby star, players will need to fend off the planet’s alien wildlife, which will launch assaults on player-made bases and complicate attempts to harvest the region’s resources.

You can check out the first trailer for Chimera below.

Chimera‘s creator, Creepy Jar, is best known as the studio behind 2019 survival game Green Hell.

“In Green Hell, we focused on inserting all the best gameplay elements of the survival genre as possible and we challenged ourselves to make them even better,” shared Creepy Jar’s founder and CEO, Krzysztof Kwiatek.

“Looking to improve upon what we’ve learned over the past five years, we aim to apply the same technique—along with the new technical opportunities coming from Unreal Engine 5—in order to elevate Chimera to new heights.”

Advertisement

Michał Stawicki, game director for Chimera, added the studio wants to “spice up what players think they know about base-building and add our own special touch alongside our now expansive knowledge of the survival genre”.

While a release date for Chimera is yet to be announced, Stawicki confirmed the game will first launch in Early Access.

It’s been a busy week for gaming announcements. Besides Chimera‘s reveal, recent days have seen Sega announce a new Sonic The Hedgehog Game, John Carpenter confirm his gaming debut, and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 get an exact release date.