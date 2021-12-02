‘GRID Legends’ gameplay and release date reveal coming tomorrow

More details about the upcoming GRID Legends, namely some gameplay and a release date, will arrive during a stream tomorrow.

Starting at 4PM GMT (8AM PT/11AM ET) on YouTube, the stream promises to bring with it plenty of information.

“Join creative director Chris Smith, along with Chris Groves from the social & community team, as they walk you through brand new locations, cars, event types, and more coming to GRID Legends,” reads the Youtube description.

“Also, find out how the game delivers its action-packed brand of motorsport, a brand new feature that gives you complete control over the spectacular action, and get the all-important release date for GRID Legends,” it adds.

Announced back in July, the Codemasters immersive racing simulator will be a “high-stakes driving experience” that aims to include a fully fledged narrative as part of the game. “Drivers encounter fierce personalities, internal team politics and the infamous Ravenwest Motorsport, which hopes to take a sixth World Championship.

“Developed using innovative virtual production, which brings players closer to the action, the underdog tale features an eclectic cast, including award-winning British actor Ncuti Gatwa,” it is added.

It was recently revealed that Codemasters is in fact hiring for its biggest project to date, as a job listing read that the next game “promises to be the most ambitious and biggest game that Codemasters has made in over a decade”. The successful applicants “will deliver AAA racing games” with Codemasters from a UK studio.

GRID Legends is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S in 2022.

