New racing game GRID Legends is coming in 2022 – pitting you against rival drivers in an immersive new motorsports sim from Codemasters.

GRID Legends is described as a “high-stakes driving experience” which combines motorsports actions with a thrilling narrative that puts players right in the middle of the story.

“Drivers encounter fierce personalities, internal team politics and the infamous Ravenwest Motorsport, which hopes to take a sixth World Championship,” reads the press release.

That’s right – GRID Legends isn’t just about racing.

You’ll encounter rival drivers and face off against fictional racing legends as you compete for the World Championship. And you’ll even spot a few familiar faces among the game’s cast.

“Developed using innovative virtual production, which brings players closer to the action, the underdog tale features an eclectic cast, including award-winning British actor Ncuti Gatwa.”

Known for his role in Netflix series Sex Education, Ncuti Gatwa is suiting up as a fellow driver for this immersive, story-led racing game.

“We are giving you a classic underdog tale,” said GRID Legends senior designer, Becky Crossdale. “We will put you straight into the driver’s seat, right in the middle of the Grid World Series.”

Expect a globe-trotting racing series with tracks from London to Moscow – and with a number of new modes (such as Boost among others), you can expect something a little bit different.

Compete across over 130 different routes including real-life tracks such as Brands Hatch and Indianapolis, as well as iconic GRID circuits such as San Francisco and Paris. Climb into over 100 vehicles from classic touring cars to big rigs, single-seaters and stadium trucks.

“GRID Legends combines everything our players love and adds more exhilarating race features, including our new epic story mode,” said game director Chris Smith.

“We’re giving players more variety and choice, whether that’s creating their ultimate races using our race creator or bringing back the community-requested Drift mode. This is just the start of the journey, and we can’t wait to reveal more in the coming months.”

GRID Legends will be released in 2022 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.