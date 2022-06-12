‘Grounded’ finally leaves early access in September 2022

Obsidian Entertainment first released Grounded in early access for a limited time period back in 2020, but at today’s Xbox and Bethesda showcase, after two years of development and over 10 million players on Xbox Game Pass, the 1.0 release arrives in September 2022.

Grounded is a game in which players are shrunken down to a minuscule scale and must battle their way through challenges, surviving a garden overrun by bugs and other hazards.

Whilst in Early Access it has had a multitude of updates, including the recent sandbox and dungeon update from October 2021. September’s full release will see the introduction of a new area in the form of The Upper Yard, new armor and weapon recipes, secrets and a new boss, The Mantis as well as the completion of the main story.

At the Xbox and Bethesda showcase, a full release date of September 2022 has been given to Grounded along with a mass of new gameplay footage. For those gamers that prefer to hold off on games until the full version is available, it’s been a long wait for Obsidian Entertainment’s Grounded and that wait now comes to an end.

