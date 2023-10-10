Gruelling survival game ‘Enshrouded’ wins fans with Steam Next Fest demo

Developer Keen Games, has announced Enshrouded, an upcoming fantasy survival role-playing game that lets 16 players take on the dangers together.

At the time of writing, Enshrouded is one of the most popular games available in Steam Next Fest, with the highest number of daily active demo players and it is the most wishlisted game.

Blending action role-playing game as well as survival mechanics and intricate combat features, Enshrouded is set in the realm of Embervale.

The game allows players to build themselves up from a lone survivor to a formidable warrior by besting the threats of the wilds. In its combat, opportunities for brutal finishing moves open up once an enemy’s stamina has been depleted.

A variety of skills will also be available through levelling trees as well as the crafting of legendary swords, shields, staffs and bows, allowing the player and up to 16 co-op friends to create specialised squads.

“Voxel-based building unleashes your creative vision, allowing you to create grand architecture on an epic scale, customised with a vast assortment of materials and furniture,” said Keen Games.

A demo of Enshrouded is currently available through Steam Next Fest until October 16. The developer aims to launch for PC in early access this year with the full version coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2024.

“Steam Next Fest has a huge impact on indie games,” explained Super Rare Games partnerships and communications manager Ryan Brown in an interview with NME about the importance of the event.

“Something like 25 to 40 per cent of the wishlists you can gain during your entire pre-launch campaign can come from a Steam Next Fest, which is really quite significant.”

